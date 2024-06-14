Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: What will UP CM Yogi Adityanath discuss with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gorakhpur?

Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 crore to officials to hide cause of death, wanted to prove...

This director never came to set, tore up script, fought crew, film was pulled from theatres after just one day because..

Former champions Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024, USA qualify for Super 8

Who is Darshan? Kannada star arrested for killing fan; called 'demigod' by fans, was earlier jailed for domestic abuse

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This director never came to set, tore up script, fought crew, film was pulled from theatres after just one day because..

IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Canada

Drashti Dhami announces pregnancy after nine years of marriage, shares hilarious video with husband Niraj Khemka

Murder, assault, domestic abuse: 7 biggest controversies of Kannada star Darshan

10 stunning images of nebulae shared by NASA

AI imagines Delhi Metro after 100 years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 crore to officials to hide cause of death, wanted to prove...

This director never came to set, tore up script, fought crew, film was pulled from theatres after just one day because..

Who is Darshan? Kannada star arrested for killing fan; called 'demigod' by fans, was earlier jailed for domestic abuse

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 crore to officials to hide cause of death, wanted to prove...

Officials who did the post mortem of the victim allegedly killed by actor Darshan and his aides have levelled startling allegations against the accused

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 11:44 PM IST

Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 crore to officials to hide cause of death, wanted to prove...
Darshan was arrested for the murder of his own fan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Startling facts have been emerging ever since the arrest of Kannada superstar Darshan and his associates in connection with the murder of a fan of the actor in Bengaluru recently. According to the post-mortem report of Renukaswamy (33), the victim, the death occurred due to shock and haemorrhage caused by torture by the accused persons.

However, sources said the accused tried to manipulate the post-mortem report so that the murder charge against Darshan is dropped. The authorities who conducted the post-mortem reportedly told the police that they were offered Rs 1 crore to show that the death was caused by a heart attack.

Darshan, his co-star and partner Pavithra Gowda, and 14 others have been arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga. The probe revealed that Renukaswamy was a big fan of Darshan and had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and brutally tortured to death.

The post-mortem report has now authenticated that Renukaswamy was brutally tortured before his death. It said there were 15 injury marks on the victim's body, including four fractures. The report also said that the victim's head was smashed against a mini truck in the shed. The body bore injury marks on the head, abdomen, chest, and other parts.

One of the arrested accused, who has agreed to turn police approver, claimed that Darshan kicked Renukaswamy with full force in his private parts and smashed his head against the mini truck, sources said. The sources also said that one of the accused even recorded the brutal act.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Former champions Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024, USA qualify for Super 8

Meet Salman Khan’s 'brother', who shared one room with 25 boys, survived on vada pav; then became star, now charges…

Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan gives a performance for the ages in Kabir Khan's moving ode to underdog champions

Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 crore to officials to hide cause of death, wanted to prove...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani partners up with Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Rs 840000 crore brand to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement