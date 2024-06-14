Viral video: Influencer faces backlash for dancing to Bollywood song at Kolkata airport, watch

Influencer Saheli Rudra faced significant backlash after a video of her dancing to Bollywood hit "Lovely" at Kolkata Airport went viral.

Dancing in public places is one of the few internet stunts that often fails to impress netizens. Despite the general disapproval, a recent dance video has gone viral, stirring significant controversy. The video features influencer Saheli Rudra dancing energetically to the Bollywood hit "Lovely" by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the movie "Happy New Year."

The scene, captured at Kolkata Airport, shows Saheli dressed in blue skinny jeans and a loose white shirt, executing the choreography with flair. However, the video, shared on Instagram, was met with a barrage of criticism from social media users.

Since gaining traction online, the reel has drawn widespread backlash, with many expressing their disapproval of Saheli's public performance. Observers in the video appear visibly surprised by her spontaneous dance routine.

Here’s a glimpse of how netizens reacted:

"Instagram should ban such reels... but unfortunately it promotes all incorrect and indecent stuff," one user commented.

"Dance ye kar rahi hai sharm mujhe arahi hai (She is dancing, but I am the one feeling ashamed)," another added. Another user remarked, "POV: Journey of chapri from railway station to airport." One simply called it, "Public harassment."

"Why, why... there should be a rule to not do these antics in public places," one user suggested. "Kolkata airport ka koi reputation ni raha byasss (Kolkata airport has lost all its reputation)," another commented.

"The flyers must be traumatized before boarding," one user noted. Many others simply labeled the video as "cringe."