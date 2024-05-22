Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni fans go berserk as former CSK captain announces he is starting his 'own team'

mHealth - Inter Corporate League Season 3: A Resounding Success

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after attending KKR's IPL Playoffs game; details inside

Meet man, an IIT graduate, whose first business failed within a year, now runs Rs 34464 crore company as...

Bigg Boss OTT returns with season 3, this is why fans are convinced Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as host

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni fans go berserk as former CSK captain announces he is starting his 'own team'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

mHealth - Inter Corporate League Season 3: A Resounding Success

8 benefits of eating 1 khajoor (date) everyday

7 must-watch Indian web series streaming for free on OTT

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia vs Burj Khalifa: Which is costlier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Lok Sabha Election Phase 5: Rapid Analysis Of Hot Seats | Amethi, Raebareli, Saran, Mumbai, Ladakh

Raja Bhaiya, Dhananjay Singh: Decoding Impact Of Baahubali Politicians In UP Lok Sabha Election 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Bigg Boss OTT returns with season 3, this is why fans are convinced Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as host

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after attending KKR's IPL Playoffs game; details inside

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an IIT graduate, whose first business failed within a year, now runs Rs 34464 crore company as...

Today, he is one of the wealthiest businessmen in India with a net worth of Rs 20820 crore as per Forbes.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 22, 2024, 06:41 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After graduating from IIT or IIM, most students get high-paying job opportunities. Some even choose to study further. However, some alumni decide to launch their business. Today, we will tell you about the story of billionaire Bhadresh Shah, who founded AIA Engineering, a niche metallurgical company in Ahmedabad. Shah is a metallurgy engineer from the IIT Kanpur. Despite coming from a family of doctors, Shah chose to study engineering rather than medicine. He now runs AIA whose market cap is Rs 34464 crore as of May 22.

The 72-year-old is one of the wealthiest businessmen in India. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of Rs 20820 crore. Two years after graduating in B.Tech metallurgical engineering, he set up his first venture, a foundry. He took bank loans and financial assistance from his father. However, his business failed due to poor product quality within a year.

Later in 1977, he changed his business plans and started supplying replacement components to power plants. Subsequently, he set up a company named Ahmedabad Induction Alloy (AIA) with one of his friends to manufacture steel alloys and iron castings for power plants. He renamed the company later as AIA Engineering.

In 2008, he decided to tap the mining sector for further expansion besides the power and cement industries. AIA is now reportedly the world's second-largest manufacturer of high chromium grinding parts (by sales) for the cement, mining and power industries.

READ | Meet man who started business at 60, then built Rs 2100 crore company, he is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salim Khan talks about defending Salman Khan's mistakes, anger issues, and drinking: 'I would protect him but...'

Founder Vinay Maloo opens up on Enso conglomerate's rise as global giant

'Pregnant for sure': Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's viral video from London sparks pregnancy speculations

Kerassentials Reviews: Real customer reports, analysing ingredients, benefits, side effects of nail care formula

Chhattisgarh: 18 killed as mini goods vehicle plunges into valley in Kabirdham Kawardha

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement