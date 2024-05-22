Meet man who started business at 60, then built Rs 2100 crore company, he is...

There is no age limit for pursuing your dreams. Typically, when people reach 50, they consider retiring, but Krishnadas Paul did not take this approach. At the age of 60, he founded his own company, SAJ Food, inspired by his children's initials: Sharmistha, Arpan, and Jayeeta. His goal was to create sugar-free biscuits, which led to the founding of Bisk Farm in 2000. Achieving significant success for the company presented numerous challenges.

Bisk Farms experienced financial difficulties in 2004, resulting in a Rs 15 crore loss. Krishnadas Paul shifted his focus to eastern India. He introduced seven new biscuit varieties, each with a distinct local flavour. This strategic move proved successful, leading to widespread popularity of his biscuits in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha.

Krishnadas Paul, unfortunately, passed away in 2020 during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this loss, his legacy remains strong. His son Arpan Paul has assumed the role of executive chairman and is dedicated to upholding his father’s vision, leading the company forward.

According to the Economic Times, SAJ Food wrapped up the fiscal year 2023 with a turnover of Rs 2,100 crore. This achievement cements its status as a leading player in the organised biscuit segment across the country.

Krishnadas Paul was born in Kamarkita village, Burdwan. After studying law, he joined his father's trading and distribution company, which started in 1947. When the family business was divided among five brothers, Krishnadas Paul established his own company, Aparna Agency, in 1974. He began distributing products for Nestlé, Dabur, and Reckitt & Colman. Then in 2000, he founded Bisk Farm. Bisk Farm now operates five factories and is the second largest biscuit brand in the East, after Britannia.

Krishnadas Paul's story inspires anyone who has yet to begin their dream venture and wonders if it is too late. His determination has demonstrated that age is irrelevant, and pursuing your dream there is always time.