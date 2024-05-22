Meet man who started business at 60, then built Rs 2100 crore company, he is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Viral video: Woman tries to cook omelette on road, internet is not happy

RCB cancels practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security ahead of IPL 2024 eliminator: Report

Meet Indian-origin man, IIT alumnus who is world's second-highest paid CEO, his salary per day is...

RBI approves Rs 2.11 lakh crore dividend payout to Indian govt for 2023-24

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Viral video: Woman tries to cook omelette on road, internet is not happy

RCB cancels practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security ahead of IPL 2024 eliminator: Report

7 must-watch Indian web series streaming for free on OTT

8 newest countries in the world

9 must-watch web series if you are feeling demotivated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt quits Welcome 3 after fallout with Akshay Kumar? Report says he walked out after first day because...

Allu Arjun enjoys lunch with wife Sneha at dhaba; fans hail his ‘simplicity’ despite Pushpa success

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who started business at 60, then built Rs 2100 crore company, he is...

Krishnadas Paul, unfortunately, passed away in 2020 during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this loss, his legacy remains strong.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 22, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    There is no age limit for pursuing your dreams. Typically, when people reach 50, they consider retiring, but Krishnadas Paul did not take this approach. At the age of 60, he founded his own company, SAJ Food, inspired by his children's initials: Sharmistha, Arpan, and Jayeeta. His goal was to create sugar-free biscuits, which led to the founding of Bisk Farm in 2000. Achieving significant success for the company presented numerous challenges. 

    Bisk Farms experienced financial difficulties in 2004, resulting in a Rs 15 crore loss. Krishnadas Paul shifted his focus to eastern India. He introduced seven new biscuit varieties, each with a distinct local flavour. This strategic move proved successful, leading to widespread popularity of his biscuits in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha. 

    Krishnadas Paul, unfortunately, passed away in 2020 during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this loss, his legacy remains strong. His son Arpan Paul has assumed the role of executive chairman and is dedicated to upholding his father’s vision, leading the company forward.

    According to the Economic Times, SAJ Food wrapped up the fiscal year 2023 with a turnover of Rs 2,100 crore. This achievement cements its status as a leading player in the organised biscuit segment across the country.

    Krishnadas Paul was born in Kamarkita village, Burdwan. After studying law, he joined his father's trading and distribution company, which started in 1947. When the family business was divided among five brothers, Krishnadas Paul established his own company, Aparna Agency, in 1974. He began distributing products for Nestlé, Dabur, and Reckitt & Colman. Then in 2000, he founded Bisk Farm. Bisk Farm now operates five factories and is the second largest biscuit brand in the East, after Britannia.

    Krishnadas Paul's story inspires anyone who has yet to begin their dream venture and wonders if it is too late. His determination has demonstrated that age is irrelevant, and pursuing your dream there is always time.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Mozz Guard Mosquito Zapper Reviews (Zap Guardian): Side effects, ingredients benefits, price

    Real story of Lahore's Heermandi that inspired Netflix series

    Top deals on Amazon: Best rechargeable table fans under Rs 2000

    Balmorex Pro Review | Does it Work?

    Watch viral video: Man gets attacked after trying to touch ‘pet’ cheetah; netizens react

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

    Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

    Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

    Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement