Raveena Tandon sends defamation notice to man who shared her 'fake' road rage video

Raveena Tandon has slapped a defamation notice on the man who shared a video alleging she had assaulted and misbehaved with accident victims

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 08:00 PM IST

Raveena Tandon (Image: Instagram)
Actor Raveena Tandon has sent a defamation notice to a man for not removing a video posted by him on social media in connection with an alleged road rage incident. In the video, which went viral on social media, the man had claimed Tandon's car hit his mother and had accused the actor of assaulting her on being questioned.

The man had also claimed the incident took place when his mother, sister and niece were near the actor's home here. However, a Mumbai police probe found the actor's car did not dash into anyone.

The defamation notice, sent through advocate Sana Khan, said the actor has informed the man about the "true and correct facts" as has been revealed from the police investigation. As per the defamation notice, the man asked the actor to send a request letter seeking removal of the video from his X account, which was sent on June 5 via email.

"However, you (the man) have denied deleting the post from your handle and moreover threatened our client to initiate legal action if the said request letter is not withdrawn within 24 hours," the notice said.

In the notice, Tandon said the man had defamed her on social media and news portals through the video "which is admittedly fake news" and is also derogatory. It has been made to defame her in public by causing her mental harassment and agony, the notice further said. "We are currently taking all necessary legal steps to address this issue and ensure that justice is served and action is taken against him for perpetuating this defamatory campaign," advocate Khan said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

