As construction of Saudi Arabia's biggest megacity project Neom progresses, environment experts fear the potential death of migratory birds, disrupting ecological dynamics across the desert region.

The controversy has plagued the major Saudi Arabian megacity construction Neom. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the urban living megaproject in 2017 to diversify the country’s economy and reduce its dependence on oil. The Line, its flagship development is taking shape in the heart of the Saudi Arabian desert. Environmental experts have issued an alarm as the ongoing construction will pose a threat to the region’s diverse bird population. Questions about the sustainability of the megaproject have been raised as the construction progresses.

The construction of The Line stretching 170 kilometres, is supposed to impact the avian species traversing the region. Environment experts are apprehended by the inevitable loss of birds due to mass collisions with structures during peak migration periods. The construction will disrupt the critical feeding and resting areas of birds in the region. The futuristic city will have a catastrophic effect on ecosystem dynamics, thus declining the population of multiple species. Experts fear potential bird deaths on a large scale, affecting the ecosystem far beyond the area close to The Line.

Amid the concerns, the experts have explored potential solutions to mitigate the death of birds. Bird-safe glass designs, creating corridors for the safe passage of birds, and nighttime light systems to prevent collisions among others can be incorporated. However, the experts find such measures insufficient considering the scale of the project.

For those unaware, The Line is expected to house 9 million people and be completed by 2030. Other projects of Neom include the Sindalah island resort, 12 luxury resorts called Magna, a planned industrial city called Oxagon and a winter resort Trojena. The Neom was initially pegged to be a $500-billion project, however, the costs surged to $1.5 trillion as per reports. Beyond environmental concerns, the project has been facing construction delays and logistics obstacles.