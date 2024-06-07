Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Nitish Kumar, key member of historic team, played crucial innings to bash Pakistan, he is…

Ayodhya voters face online abuse for BJP's crushing defeat in Faizabad

T20 World Cup 2024, PAK vs USA: Babar Azam slams bowlers after shocking defeat against USA

From Cipher Controversy to Menstrual Cycle Examination: Imran Khan’s legal journey

BAN vs SL T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ayodhya voters face online abuse for BJP's crushing defeat in Faizabad

T20 World Cup 2024, PAK vs USA: Babar Azam slams bowlers after shocking defeat against USA

Meet Ajay, Salman's actress who gave 50 flop films, had 12 affairs, one mistake ruined career, tried for comeback but..

7 vegetable juices for a healthy body 

5 superfoods for kidney diseases

8 biggest flops of Katrina Kaif

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Breaking News! BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Slapped by CISF Personnel At Chandigarh Airport, Actress Says..

NEET-UG 2024 Row: Students Demand Re-exam Citing Paper Leak, Unfair Grace Marks, Irregularities

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Meet Ajay, Salman's actress who gave 50 flop films, had 12 affairs, one mistake ruined career, tried for comeback but..

Raveena Tandon breaks silence after getting clean chit in Bandra road rage incident: 'Moral of the story...'

Meet Kangana Ranaut's hero, engineering dropout, left Bollywood for politics, new national crush, PM Narendra Modi's...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Raveena Tandon breaks silence after getting clean chit in Bandra road rage incident: 'Moral of the story...'

After getting a clean chit in the Bandra road rage incident, Raveena Tandon has this to say.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Raveena Tandon breaks silence after getting clean chit in Bandra road rage incident: 'Moral of the story...'
Raveena Tandon on Bandra road rage incident
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has recently found herself at the centre of controversy following an altercation in Mumbai's Bandra. The incident, which occurred late on a Saturday night, involved allegations of her involvement in a confrontation where she purportedly abused and assaulted three individuals.

A video circulating online captured Raveena defending herself against accusations of reckless driving and hitting three persons near Rizvi College on Carter Road. Now, the actress has broken her silence and shared her response.

Through her Instagram stories, Raveena Tandon expressed gratitude to her followers, acknowledging their love, support, and faith in her. She conveyed, "Thank you for the overwhelming love, belief, and support! Moral of the story? Get dashcams and CCTVs now!"

The incident, which rapidly spread across social media platforms, was captured in a video outside Raveena Tandon's residence. The footage depicted the actress and her driver surrounded by a crowd. In the recording, she can be heard pleading, "Please don't hit," as she attempted to shield her driver from the group who claimed to have been hit by her vehicle.

A man provided a detailed account of the entire incident while being recorded on camera.
According to his narrative, his mother, sister, and niece were walking past Raveena's residence when her driver allegedly ran over his mother. He proceeded to assert that upon confronting the driver, he emerged from the vehicle and assaulted his niece and mother.

The individual further added that the actress came out of the car in an inebriated state to defend her driver and struck his mother, resulting in severe head injuries. He continued to allege that despite waiting at the Khar Police Station for four hours, authorities refused to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Raveena.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Raveena Tandon was most recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Patna Shuklla and Karmma Calling. Her upcoming project, Welcome to the Jungle, presents an exciting ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, and Lara Dutta among others. Set to be the third installment in the beloved Welcome franchise, the film is anticipated to grace theatres during the festive season of Christmas in 2024. 

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published by ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nothing confirms launch of CMF Phone 1, to be the first smartphone by…

Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby in film based on Netflix series Peaky Blinders

Adani Power gives massive Rs 35000000000 order, planning to set up new plant in…

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash: ICC gives big update on pitch, match to have…

'Washing dirty...': Aamir Ali strongly responds to ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'demotivating partner' remarks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement