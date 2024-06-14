Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: What will UP CM Yogi Adityanath discuss with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gorakhpur?

Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 crore to officials to hide cause of death, wanted to prove...

This director never came to set, tore up script, fought crew, film was pulled from theatres after just one day because..

Former champions Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024, USA qualify for Super 8

Who is Darshan? Kannada star arrested for killing fan; called 'demigod' by fans, was earlier jailed for domestic abuse

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This director never came to set, tore up script, fought crew, film was pulled from theatres after just one day because..

IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Canada

Drashti Dhami announces pregnancy after nine years of marriage, shares hilarious video with husband Niraj Khemka

Murder, assault, domestic abuse: 7 biggest controversies of Kannada star Darshan

10 stunning images of nebulae shared by NASA

AI imagines Delhi Metro after 100 years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 crore to officials to hide cause of death, wanted to prove...

This director never came to set, tore up script, fought crew, film was pulled from theatres after just one day because..

Who is Darshan? Kannada star arrested for killing fan; called 'demigod' by fans, was earlier jailed for domestic abuse

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This director never came to set, tore up script, fought crew, film was pulled from theatres after just one day because..

This painter-turned-filmmaker did not like to come to sets, even tore the script of the film he was directing

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 11:22 PM IST

This director never came to set, tore up script, fought crew, film was pulled from theatres after just one day because..
MF Husain
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

MF Husain is considered one of the finest artists India has produced. The painter was revered and derided in almost equal measure in India where his paintings caused controversy and drew admiration at the same time. But at the peak of his fame, Husain ventured into filmmaking too. He made two feature films – Gajagamini and Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. It was on the sets of the latter the Husain’s eccentricities tested his crew members.

MF Husain and the making of Meenaxi

Meenaxi starred Tabu in the lead role. The 2004 film also starred Kunal Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. Featuring a soundtrack by AR Rahman and lyrics by Gulzar, Meenaxi was a musical success and was also praised by critics, having won acclaim in international film festivals. However, the film’s making was a tough one as Husain was seldom on sets. In a masterclass session posted on YouTube by Angenieux Lenses, the film’s cinematographer Santosh Sivan recalled, “I’ve not had any big confrontations, except with the painter MF Hussain. I shot Meenaxi with him. He was someone who would actually not even come on the shoots. He’d tell us the scenes in the morning, show us some sketches, and he’d say, ‘You can’t use these colours..’.”

Sivan recalled that once during a disagreement about the dialogue in one scene, Husain tore the script. “He was a very interesting person. I once said, ‘These dialogues are too much to be told on the road’. Then he looked at me and said, ‘The dialogues are too much?’ He took the paper, tore it up, and said, ‘No dialogues in this scene’,” the cinematographer-filmmaker recalled.

Meenaxi’s controversial release and eventual acclaim

Meenaxi was released in theatres across India on April 2, 2004. However, its stay in the theatres was short-lived. Muslim organisation All-India Ulema Council alleged that the film’s Qawwali song ‘Noor-un-Ala-Noor’ was blasphemous as it used verses from the Quran directly. Some theatres pulled the film in just a day. While Husain’s son defended the use of the verses, protests grew and the angered artiste withdrew the film from all remaining theatres within a week.

The film was eventually screened in the Marché du Film section of the 2005 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Production Design, and two Zee Cine Awards as well. This was Husain’s final directorial. The artist passed away in 2011 at the age of 95.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Former champions Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024, USA qualify for Super 8

Meet Salman Khan’s 'brother', who shared one room with 25 boys, survived on vada pav; then became star, now charges…

Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan gives a performance for the ages in Kabir Khan's moving ode to underdog champions

Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 crore to officials to hide cause of death, wanted to prove...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani partners up with Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Rs 840000 crore brand to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement