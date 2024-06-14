Twitter
DNA TV Show: What will UP CM Yogi Adityanath discuss with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gorakhpur?

RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat has been in Gorakhpur for three days. He is guiding the volunteers of the Sangh in a camp of the Sangh in Gorakhpur. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Gorakhpur to meet the RSS chief.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 11:54 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday (June 15). This meeting will take place in Gorakhpur. The meeting is considered important in view of many issues including the results of the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been in Gorakhpur for three days. He is guiding the volunteers of the Sangh in a camp of the Sangh in Gorakhpur. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Gorakhpur to meet the RSS chief.

The meeting is important because, after the results of June 4, this is the first meeting of the RSS chief with any leader of the top-five order of BJP.

It is also important because this meeting is being considered as the first step of BJP returning to the shelter of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh once again.

UP has been the biggest factor in the BJP not getting the majority alone in the elections. Rather than winning more seats in Uttar Pradesh this Lok Sabha election, BJP ended up losing 29 seats. Despite building the Ram temple, the BJP had lost its power in Ayodhya.

Amidst all this, Yogi Adityanath is holding meetings every day. From the cabinet to the bureaucracy, he aims to tighten the entire government machinery of UP. BJP has also formed a team of 40 leaders, which is going out to take feedback of 80 Lok Sabha seats from Saturday. But Yogi Adityanath will get the feedback from RSS tomorrow itself and can also get some tips.

Moreover, it is believed that in this important meeting, the RSS chief can give the mantra to the BJP to return to the issues. He can count the shortcomings of the BJP organisation. He can also point out the weak points of the party and suggest ways to work in coordination with the Sangh more effectively. He is expected to suggest new programs to the party at the ground level.

In the coming days, it is possible that RSS will also expand its branches in UP, especially in Purvanchal, Awadh, and Rohilkhand, where caste equations have prevailed over BJP's Hindutva, and BJP has been seen in a situation of self-obsession.

