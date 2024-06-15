PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 36 to be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Pakistan and Ireland will face off in a match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday. Both teams have been eliminated from the Super Eight race, making this match a dead rubber.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team has been receiving criticism following their recent defeats against the USA and India. Although they did manage to secure a victory against Canada, doubts loom over their upcoming match.

Pakistan will be aiming to conclude their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a high note by defeating Ireland on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Paul Stirling-led Irish side will also be looking to salvage their disappointing campaign with a win.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated PAK vs IRE match is set to take place at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. The game is slated to kick off at 8 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between PAK and IRE live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

The pitch is in excellent condition and is expected to be a slow-paced surface. The team that wins the toss will likely opt to bat first, especially if the sun is shining. However, the outfield has been significantly impacted by the persistent rain, which could result in a low-scoring game.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday predicts cloudy and gloomy conditions with thunderstorms expected. Rain has already disrupted two games at this venue, including the India vs Canada match. This is the final of four games scheduled at this venue, and another washout is anticipated.

Predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Craig Young

