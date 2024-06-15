Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Made in Rs 9 crore, this film became blockbuster, was rejected by six actresses, won three National Awards, earned...

'Audience ko drama..': Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhan on creative liberties taken in mythological series, films

India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024: Match abandoned due to wet outfield in Florida

Stolen Titian Renaissance painting found at London bus stop, is set to sell for up to..

Nagastra-1: Indian Army gets first batch of 'Made in India' suicide drones, check key features

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Audience ko drama..': Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhan on creative liberties taken in mythological series, films

'What's the plan? Flight EK 601 to Dubai': Wasim Akram brutally trolls Pakistan team after T20 World Cup exit

Not Parveen Babi, Zeenat, Sharmila, Neetu, only Bollywood actress to attend Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya's wedding was...

6 countries with no railway network

 Mughal princesses who were brilliant in art

8 best essential oils for back pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Made in Rs 9 crore, this film became blockbuster, was rejected by six actresses, won three National Awards, earned...

'Audience ko drama..': Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhan on creative liberties taken in mythological series, films

Not Parveen Babi, Zeenat, Sharmila, Neetu, only Bollywood actress to attend Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya's wedding was...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'What's the plan? Flight EK 601 to Dubai': Wasim Akram brutally trolls Pakistan team after T20 World Cup exit

Akram expressed his belief that the USA deserves to advance to the next round, particularly after their victory over Pakistan.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 08:46 PM IST

'What's the plan? Flight EK 601 to Dubai': Wasim Akram brutally trolls Pakistan team after T20 World Cup exit
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram commended the United States of America (USA) for their impressive performance in the T20 World Cup, as they successfully advanced to the Super 8 stage of the tournament. Following a rain-affected draw against Ireland, USA secured victories over Canada and former T20 World Cup champions Pakistan to secure their spot in the next round. Although they faced a setback against India, they put up a strong fight against Rohit Sharma and his team before ultimately falling short. Overall, USA's performance in the tournament has been commendable, showcasing their potential as a rising force in international cricket.

In a video shared by the ICC, Akram expressed his belief that the USA deserves to advance to the next round, particularly after their victory over Pakistan.

"Yeah, absolutely. And congratulations to Team USA. They've done amazingly well when you talk about globalisation of the game. This is it USA qualifying for Super Eights," Akram said in a video shared by ICC's Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)


Akram, on the other hand, criticized the Pakistan team, stating that while the USA will advance to the next round, Babar Azam and his teammates will be flying to Dubai before returning home.

"They deserve to be there. They had beaten Pakistan in the round match. So they are there. And for Pakistan was the plan EK 601 to Dubai and then to the respective cities. And then we see what happens from there onwards," Akram added.

The United States of America progressed to the Super Eights stage of the T20 World Cup on Friday following the abandonment of their match against Ireland. This unfortunate turn of events resulted in the elimination of former champions Pakistan.

Despite the efforts of the ground staff to dry the wet outfield at Lauderhill, a massive downpour shortly after the umpires' inspection left the field submerged once again, dashing any hopes of resuming play.

Securing a spot in the last eight also guarantees the USA automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Also read| ‘Qurbani Kay Janwar...’: Mohammad Hafeez shares cryptic tweet after Pakistan’s early T20 World Cup exit

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Canada

Meet Indian queen who travelled with 1000 sarees, had tongue cleaner made of gold, divorced first husband due to...

Eid al-Adha 2024: Celebrate Bakrid with these mouth-watering delicacies

Eid-ul-Adha 2024: How do Muslims across the world celebrate Bakrid?

G7 Summit: This Indian restaurant to host PM Modi and his delegation in Italy, check menu

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement