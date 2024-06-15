'What's the plan? Flight EK 601 to Dubai': Wasim Akram brutally trolls Pakistan team after T20 World Cup exit

Akram expressed his belief that the USA deserves to advance to the next round, particularly after their victory over Pakistan.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram commended the United States of America (USA) for their impressive performance in the T20 World Cup, as they successfully advanced to the Super 8 stage of the tournament. Following a rain-affected draw against Ireland, USA secured victories over Canada and former T20 World Cup champions Pakistan to secure their spot in the next round. Although they faced a setback against India, they put up a strong fight against Rohit Sharma and his team before ultimately falling short. Overall, USA's performance in the tournament has been commendable, showcasing their potential as a rising force in international cricket.

In a video shared by the ICC, Akram expressed his belief that the USA deserves to advance to the next round, particularly after their victory over Pakistan.

"Yeah, absolutely. And congratulations to Team USA. They've done amazingly well when you talk about globalisation of the game. This is it USA qualifying for Super Eights," Akram said in a video shared by ICC's Instagram handle.



Akram, on the other hand, criticized the Pakistan team, stating that while the USA will advance to the next round, Babar Azam and his teammates will be flying to Dubai before returning home.

"They deserve to be there. They had beaten Pakistan in the round match. So they are there. And for Pakistan was the plan EK 601 to Dubai and then to the respective cities. And then we see what happens from there onwards," Akram added.

The United States of America progressed to the Super Eights stage of the T20 World Cup on Friday following the abandonment of their match against Ireland. This unfortunate turn of events resulted in the elimination of former champions Pakistan.

Despite the efforts of the ground staff to dry the wet outfield at Lauderhill, a massive downpour shortly after the umpires' inspection left the field submerged once again, dashing any hopes of resuming play.

Securing a spot in the last eight also guarantees the USA automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Also read| ‘Qurbani Kay Janwar...’: Mohammad Hafeez shares cryptic tweet after Pakistan’s early T20 World Cup exit