Former champions Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024, USA qualify for Super 8

Pakistan has been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 following the cancellation of the USA vs Ireland game.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 11:19 PM IST

File Photo
Pakistan has been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 following the cancellation of the USA vs Ireland game due to inclement weather in Florida. In order for Pakistan to advance to the next stage, Ireland needed to defeat USA. Unfortunately, this did not happen, resulting in Pakistan's exit from the tournament.

Pakistan's chances of advancing in the World Cup were significantly diminished following their defeat to arch-rivals India. 

The cancellation of the USA vs Ireland match means that the USA will finish the group stage with 5 points, while Pakistan can only reach a maximum of 4 points. With Canada and Ireland already eliminated from contention, the remaining matches are merely a formality before the Super 8s begin.

Numerous former Pakistan cricketers and respected figures in the sport have voiced their criticism of the team's performance in this tournament. They have also expressed dissatisfaction with the decisions made by the Board leading up to the competition.

Prominent figures such as Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, and Rashid Latif have called for a complete overhaul of the team. Wasim Akram, in particular, has emphasized the need for significant changes, suggesting the replacement of at least 6-7 players who have not only failed to produce results but have also created a toxic atmosphere within the dressing room.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
VIDEO OF THE DAY

Live tv

