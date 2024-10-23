Jio's budget-friendly recharge plan is set to compete with telecom giants like BSNL, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

Mukesh Ambani's telecom company Reliance Jio is offering free internet as part of its Diwali offer. The company introduced a free one-year internet plan with its AirFiber service in September. Ahead of Diwali, Jio has launched several special plans, including a highly affordable plan offering unlimited data. This gives customers an opportunity to enjoy more internet at a lower cost.

Let’s take a closer look at Jio’s Rs 101 plan:

Competing with BSNL, Airtel, and Vi

Jio's budget-friendly recharge plan is set to compete with telecom giants like BSNL, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. Jio’s affordable data plan offers unlimited 5G data at a low cost. For just Rs 101, you can enjoy unlimited 5G data.



Introducing the True Unlimited Upgrade Plan

Jio’s Rs 101 plan is part of the True Unlimited Upgrade Plan. This unlimited 5G data is available only for users who have access to Jio's 5G network in their area. Additionally, the plan provides 6GB of data with 4G connectivity. As an upgrade plan, users can pair this Rs 101 plan with selected recharge plans.

Compatible with Select Recharge Plans

You can add the Rs 101 recharge plan to any plan that offers 1GB to 1.5GB of daily data. For instance, if you're on a plan offering 1.5GB of data per day with a validity of around two months, you can add this Rs 101 plan for extra data.



Who Benefits from the Rs 101 Recharge Plan?

This plan is ideal for users who find it easy to consume 1GB to 1.5GB of daily data and need additional internet. By opting for the Rs 101 plan, they can enjoy extra data at a low cost.