Upon his arrival, Mukesh suggested naming their children Isha and Akash, which translate to "Goddess of the Mountains" and "Sky", respectively.
The Ambani family consistently captures attention on social media and Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani are celebrating their birthdays on October 23 (Wednesday). Recently, an old interview featuring Nita Ambani with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla resurfaced and in this clip, she shared the story behind the names of her twin children, Isha and Akash Ambani.
Nita revealed that she was in the United States when she was expecting her twins. Her husband, Mukesh Ambani, who is the chairman of Reliance Industries, visited her before returning to India. Unfortunately, Isha and Akash were born prematurely during this time, prompting Mukesh to rush back to the U.S.
Nita recounted the moment: "I was in the US when Mukesh had just left. After landing in India, he received a call to return immediately. He, my mother, and Dr. Firoza boarded a flight where the pilot announced the joyous news of our twins—a boy and a girl. When we discussed names, Mukesh mentioned that he had been flying over the mountains when he learned about our baby girl, so he chose Isha for her."
Their third child Anant Ambani was born three years later after Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani.
Know how Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani got their names
