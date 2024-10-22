Anil Kapoor has refused a huge pan masala endorsement deal worth Rs 10 crore.

Several stars such as Yash, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, and John Abraham have categorically denied to do pan masala advertisements, now Anil Kapoor has also refused a huge pan masala endorsement deal worth Rs 10 crore. The superstar doesn't want to influence his fans with something that can harm their health.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Yes, Anil Kapoor was approached by a major pan masala company with a tempting offer. However, he was quick to decline. He believes he has a responsibility towards his fans and the wider audience and feels strongly about not endorsing products that could potentially harm public health, regardless of the monetary compensation."

In the recent past, several superstars such as Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn were criticised for featuring in the pan masala advertisements. After facing backlash, Akshay apologised to his fans and disassociated himself from such brands.

John Abraham had slammed the actors for endorsing pan masala and compared it to selling death. "I will not sell death, because it’s a matter of principle. Do you know that the yearly turnover for the paan masala industry is ₹45,000 crore? Which means that even the government is supporting it, and that’s why it isn’t illegal. You’re selling death. How can you live with it?", the Pathaan actor told the famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

READ | India's most expensive film had 3 superstars, 2 crew members died, producer was arrested, still became highest-grosser

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.