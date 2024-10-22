Rupa Group, a leading name in the real estate sector, has made a significant expansion into the hospitality space, unveiling an exciting array of brands aimed at redefining the dining landscape of Navi Mumbai.

With the introduction of new ventures such as Your Daily Meals and Breakpoint, alongside established favourites like Basil & Beans and The Sweet Box, Rupa Group continues to set the bar high for innovative and quality-driven dining experiences.

Committed to bringing diverse culinary traditions to the city, Rupa Group’s upcoming South Indian restaurant, Madurai Bhavan: Taste of South, promises to offer an authentic immersion into southern flavours. With dishes that transport diners to the heart of India’s southern states, the brand is set to enrich the region’s vibrant food culture and offer the community a variety of new dining options.

At the heart of Rupa Group’s hospitality ventures are the company’s core values of trust, transparency, and a futuristic outlook. Guided by these principles, the group strives to create experiences that not only delight but also foster a thriving and happy society. Their emphasis on innovation and excellence ensures that each new brand becomes a trusted name in Navi Mumbai’s growing culinary scene.

Basil & Beans, a well-established vegetarian bar, continues to be a standout destination for food lovers across the city. Known for its expertly crafted global cuisine that caters to vegetarian and Jain preferences, this bar also boasts a selection of artisanal cocktails created by a passionate team of mixologists. With a warm and inviting ambiance, Basil & Beans is an ideal venue for casual dinners, special events, and vibrant gatherings. The establishment’s dedication to affordability, alongside its regular live music performances, has cemented its place as a favourite among Navi Mumbaikars. Offering patrons a relaxed yet stimulating environment, complete with a cosy reading corner and board games, Basil & Beans is a go-to spot for memorable evenings.

Rupa Group’s culinary portfolio, located within Rupa Renaissance in Juinagar, comprises The Sweet Box, Your Daily Meals, and Breakpoint. The Sweet Box stands as Navi Mumbai’s leading bakehouse, specialising in premium gifting solutions suitable for both corporate and personal occasions. Breakpoint caters to the city’s fast-paced lifestyles with a menu featuring vegetarian street food favourites like pav bhaji and tawa pulao, offering both dine-in and delivery services. Your Daily Meals emphasises

affordability and convenience, delivering wholesome, home-style meals through an easy-to-use online platform, featuring a selection of thalis, bowls, and combo meals designed for nutrition and value.

Looking ahead, Rupa Group’s latest venture, Madurai Bhavan: Taste of South, is set to bring the rich and diverse flavours of South India to Navi Mumbai. Scheduled to open in December, the restaurant will feature traditional dishes such as Bisi Bele Bhath, Benne Podi Dosa, Kara Dosa, Kanchipuram Idlis, Kadipatta Cashew Idli, Avial, and Payasam. This new addition to Rupa Group’s hospitality lineup aims to offer diners a true taste of South Indian heritage, while further expanding the city’s culinary options.

Speaking on the company’s hospitality expansion, Rushil Shetty, General Manager of Rupa Foods, stated, “At Rupa Group, we continuously strive to innovate and offer solutions that enhance the everyday lives of our customers. Our expansion into hospitality reflects this ethos, as we aim to redefine the dining and culinary experiences in Navi Mumbai.”

With a clear vision and a dedication to excellence, Rupa Group is poised to make a lasting impact on the hospitality industry, offering a range of dining options that cater to varied tastes and preferences. From modern, health-conscious meal solutions to gourmet experiences, the group’s ventures continue to deliver quality, innovation, and value to Navi Mumbai’s residents.

