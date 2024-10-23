In some areas of the national capital, the air quality dropped to the severe category, with an AQI in the range of 400.

Delhi has been experiencing poor air quality for the past seven days. On Wednesday, according to SAFAR-India, the quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category. As recorded at 7 a.m., the Air Quality Index hit a new low, at 349. In some areas of the national capital, like Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri, the air quality dropped to the severe category, with an AQI in the range of 400.

The air quality index is categorised into six distinct levels–The 0-50 level falls under 'Good,' 51-100 as 'Satisfactory,' 101-200 as 'Moderate,' 201-300 as 'Poor,' 301-400 as 'Very Poor,' and 401-500 as 'Severe.’ category. Delhi’s AQI in the 'Poor' range signals a severe condition where it begins to increase the risk of respiratory illnesses for the general population. This alarming condition is attributed to transportation, stubble burning and dust pollution as per reports.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, a layer of smog has inundated the localities of Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar with AQI at 417 and 402 respectively. Alipur recorded AQI at 372, Najafgarh at 342, RK Puram at 352, Shadipur at 322, Rohini at 388, Sirifort at 334 and Pusa at 305. On the other hand, the air quality of Ashok Vihar recorded AQI at 359, Dwarka-Sector 8 at 367, Bawana at 391, NSIT Dwarka at 379, Narela at 357Okhla Phase 2 at 346, Patparganj at 373, Nehru Nagar at 365 and Punjabi Bagh at 365. Chandni Chowk with AQI at 274, Dilshad Garden at 276, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 297 as per CPCB.

Meanwhile, the poor air quality of the national capital prompted authorities to impose the Graded Response Action Plan Stage II. As a result, the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants; and diesel and generators have been banned in the city. As part of the plan, Environment Minister Gopal Rai also announced a series of initiatives to control pollution in the city. The government has deployed over 6,000 staff for road dust control and 1,800 traffic personnel at congestion points throughout the city. The measures also included inspections at construction and demolition sites.