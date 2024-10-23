Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra seem to have tensions between them inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

It seems good friends Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra are not having good terms anymore. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, their differences were visible as Karan called Vivian a cartoon.

For the unversed, Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra have not been on good terms ever since they entered Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 18. They are often seen fighting and arguing with each other inside the house. Recently, they had an ugly spat over attitude issues.

Karanveer Mehra :- Papa Ek Apple Khila Do



Vivian Dsena :- Abhi Baap Bana Nahi Hoon Jab Ban Jaunga Toh Khila Dunga #VivianDsena • #BiggBoss18 • #KaranveerMehra pic.twitter.com/EHZbmmO42E — (@CapXSid) October 21, 2024

Avinash is locked inside the jail and has control over food. Meanwhile, Vivian is seen supporting him as he feels that Avinash has valid points but other contestants misunderstand him. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Karan was heard saying, “Usko (Vivian) samjhna chaiye ke wo 40 saal ka hai. Woh cartoon lagta hai jab Avinash k samne jaa ke aise baat karta hai tab. (Vivian should understand that he is 40 years old and he looks like a cartoon when he talks in front of Avinash like this).”

Hema Sharma, known as Viral Bhabhi on social media, has become the first contestant to get evicted and the second contestant to leave the Bigg Boss 18 house.

While speaking to Free Press Journal, Hema talked about Vivian being called Bigg Boss ka laadla. She said, "Shayad laadla Isliye Kaha Gaya hai Kyu ke wo itne salo se kaam kar rahe hai. Toh jab ek artist aur ek channel ka itna acha bond hota hai toh hoga, channel ne bola hoga ke bhai ye humara laadla hai. Thode se humare jaise jo new comers hai, jo jaise taise struggle kar ke yaha tak aaye hai, unko thoda Sa Na insecurity ya Aisa lagta hai ke yaar iski na pehle se hi setting hai, hum kis khet ki mooli hai.

"Toh unka bhi wo kehna unke jagah par sahi hai aur humara bhi sahi hai, Isliye dekho hum yaha bethe hai. (Maybe he’s called ‘laadla’ because he has been working for so many years. When there’s such a strong bond between an artist and a channel, the channel might say, ‘This is our favorite.’ For newcomers like us, who have struggled to get here, it can create some insecurity. We might feel that he already has an advantage, while we’re just insignificant. So, I understand their perspective as well as ours. That’s why we’re sitting here.)"

For those who may not know, Vivian Dsena, who is known for his roles in shows like Madhubala, Shakti, and Sirf Tum, was referred to as a ‘laadla’ by Bigg Boss. He has emerged as one of the most popular contestants this season.