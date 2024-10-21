1 . Irfan Razack

1

Irfan Razack is the chairman and managing director of Prestige Estates Projects, one of the leading real estate developers in India. He was born to Razack Sattar, who founded the Prestige Group, with a small fabric and tailoring shop. Irfan took forward the legacy and transitioned to the real estate business, to become one of the wealthiest people. He has a net worth of Rs 43, 600 crore.