BMW launches CE 02 electric scooter in India; price starts at Rs…

German automaker BMW has launched the much-awaited CE 02 electric scooter in India at a string price of Rs 4,49,900. This all-electric model is available at BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The all-new BMW CE 02 breaks all the rules. Thanks to the electric drive, trend-setting design and innovative solutions, it is a dynamic partner for a new kind of mobility.”

The BMW CE 02 is equipped with an air-cooled synchronous motor and features a 3.9 kWh battery, providing an ICAT-certified range of 108 km. In terms of city performance, BMW states that the all-new CE 02can accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in just 3 seconds. The electric scooter has the capability of reaching top speed of 95 km/h.

Moreover, it comes with a 900 W standard external charger which enables 20 to 80 per cent in 102 minutes.

Weighing just 142 kg and featuring a seat height of only 745 mm, the all-new CE 02 is known for its agile and city-friendly handling.

BMW offers the CE 02 in two trims, with the Highline package as the premium option. The standard version includes LED lighting, a USB Type-C charging port, two riding modes—Flow and Surf—along with single-channel ABS, stability control, a reverse mode, keyless operation, an anti-theft alarm, and a 3.5-inch micro TFT display.

