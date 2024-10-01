BMW launches CE 02 electric scooter in India; price starts at Rs…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Top Nephrologists of the country: Redefining excellence in Renal Care

Manoj Gupta: Visionary Leader in IT Distribution

Anadrol (Oxymetholone) Information: Dosages, Side Effects, Bodybuilding Cycles, and Tips for Buying Online

Stanozolol Steroid and Its Cycle, Benefits, Side Effects, and Dosage for Bodybuilding

Your Guide to Methandienone: Dosage, Side Effects, Cycle Tips, and Where to Buy Dbol Steroids

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Top Nephrologists of the country: Redefining excellence in Renal Care

Top Nephrologists of the country: Redefining excellence in Renal Care

Manoj Gupta: Visionary Leader in IT Distribution

Manoj Gupta: Visionary Leader in IT Distribution

Anadrol (Oxymetholone) Information: Dosages, Side Effects, Bodybuilding Cycles, and Tips for Buying Online

Anadrol (Oxymetholone) Information: Dosages, Side Effects, Bodybuilding Cycles, and Tips for Buying Online

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films on IMDb

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films on IMDb

7 ways to boost good cholesterol naturally

7 ways to boost good cholesterol naturally

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Devara box office collection day 5: It's clear, Jr NTR film is not going to be next RRR

Devara box office collection day 5: It's clear, Jr NTR film is not going to be next RRR

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

BMW launches CE 02 electric scooter in India; price starts at Rs…

The BMW CE 02 is equipped with an air-cooled synchronous motor and features a 3.9 kWh battery, providing an ICAT-certified range of 108 km.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 08:50 PM IST

BMW launches CE 02 electric scooter in India; price starts at Rs…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

German automaker BMW has launched the much-awaited CE 02 electric scooter in India at a string price of Rs 4,49,900. This all-electric model is available at BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The all-new BMW CE 02 breaks all the rules. Thanks to the electric drive, trend-setting design and innovative solutions, it is a dynamic partner for a new kind of mobility.”

The BMW CE 02 is equipped with an air-cooled synchronous motor and features a 3.9 kWh battery, providing an ICAT-certified range of 108 km. In terms of city performance, BMW states that the all-new CE 02can accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in just 3 seconds. The electric scooter has the capability of reaching top speed of 95 km/h.

Moreover, it comes with a 900 W standard external charger which enables 20 to 80 per cent in 102 minutes. 

Weighing just 142 kg and featuring a seat height of only 745 mm, the all-new CE 02 is known for its agile and city-friendly handling.

BMW offers the CE 02 in two trims, with the Highline package as the premium option. The standard version includes LED lighting, a USB Type-C charging port, two riding modes—Flow and Surf—along with single-channel ABS, stability control, a reverse mode, keyless operation, an anti-theft alarm, and a 3.5-inch micro TFT display.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

'Will not give resignation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hardens stand as Lokayukta begins MUDA probe

'Will not give resignation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hardens stand as Lokayukta begins MUDA probe

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement