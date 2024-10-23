The market cap of Paytm stands at Rs 47443 crore, as of October 23 after its shares surged by 7.54 per cent.

In a big relief to Paytm, the NPCI has granted approval to the company to onboard new UPI users, subject to adherence to all procedural guidelines and circulars. This comes nine months after RBI placed an embargo on the addition of new customers in January this year. Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the founder and CEO of One97 Communications which is the parent company of fintech firm Paytm.

"...We would like to inform you that vide letter dated October 22, 2024, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has granted approval to the company to onboard new UPI users, with adherence to all NPCI procedural guidelines and circulars," Paytm said in a late Tuesday evening BSE filing, that also attached the NPCI letter granting the nod.

Following the news, the company's shares surged by 7.54 per cent to Rs 738.20 on Wednesday. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 47443 crore, as of October 23. According to the letter, the approval is subject to adherence to all NPCI procedural guidelines and circulars issued from time to time, including guidelines and circulars issued specifically on risk management, brand guidelines for app and QR, multi-bank guidelines, TPAP Market share and customer data.

The company will also need to adhere to the requirements outlined in the tri-partite agreement with NPCI and PSP Banks. "...Adhere to all laws and regulatory guidelines as applicable and issued from time to time including Payments and Settlement Act 2007, Information Technology Act, 2000, Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and circular on Storage of Payment System Data, 2018," the NPCI letter addressed to Paytm CEO.

While permitting One97 Communications Private Limited (OCL) to onboard new users on their UPI application, the NPCI noted that it had received a letter from the company dated August 1, 2024, requesting that approval be granted for onboarding new UPI users on the Paytm app.

(With inputs from PTI)