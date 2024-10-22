Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka have welcomed their first child after their marriage in 2015.

Popular actress Drashti Dhami and her husband Niraj Khemka have been blessed with a baby girl on Tuesday, October 22. She is their first child after they tied the knot with each other in 2015. Drashti and Niraj shared a cute announcement clip on their Instagram, that read, "Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start." The clip, which had a baby elephant with a pink ribbon, was captioned, "SHE IS HERE 22.10.2024."

Several popular actors congratulated the couple in the comments section. Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations", and added a red heart emoji. Nakuul Mehta dropped several red heart emojis. "Yayyyy congratulations", wrote Surbhi Jyoti. Veteran Bollywood actress Anita Raj, who shared screen space with Drashti in the ZEE TV show Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, also wrote, "She's here yours & Nirajs angel. Guruji bless your families with endless happiness blessings always. Lots of love."

Drashti and Niraj had announced their pregnancy in June 2024. They had shared a fun video on Instagram and captioned it, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way. Baby On Board. We can’t wait for October 2024."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Drashti was last seen in the ZEE5 web series Duranga in 2023. Adapted from the Korean series, it also starred Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sadh in the leading roles. In 2021, the actress was also seen in the historical drama The Empire, where she played Mughal emperor Babur's elder sister Khanzada Begum.

