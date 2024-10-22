Kapil Sharma is India's richest TV star. He reportedly charges Rs 5 crore for one episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

From Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame Dilip Joshi, the Indian television industry has many stars whose wealth is even more than several Bollywood actors. The richest Indian TV star is worth Rs 300 crore and charges around Rs 5 crore per episode. He is none other than the actor-comedian Kapil Sharma.

Born in Amritsar as Kapil Punj, Sharma earned his first salary of Rs 500 when he worked as a telephone booth operator. When Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was being shot in Amritsar in 2001, Kapil reached the sets and started running in different directions. Action director Tinu Verma slapped him and kicked him out.

He actually rose to fame after winning the third season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 and has never looked back since then. Kapil then went on to win Comedy Circus for six consecutive seasons from 2010 to 2013, before launching his own show called Comedy Nights with Kapil. The show, which he also co-produced under his banner K9 Productions, aired on Colors TV from 2013 to 2016.

After his first show was cancalled, Kapil switched to Sony TV and started The Kapil Sharma Show, which ran from 2016 to 2023. In 2024, the comedian took on the OTT route and began The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. After the first season lasted for 13 seasons, Kapil and his team took a short break and is now hosting the second season on the streaming platform.

As per reports, Kapil takes home Rs 5 crore for hosting each episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. He leads a luxurious lifestyle and his reported net worth is Rs 300 crore. Apart from being India's richest TV star, Kapil has even tried his luck in acting, but all his Bollywood films have been massive flops.

