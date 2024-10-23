His recent scores reflect his current form: 127*, 191, 116, and 200*, showcasing his ability to convert starts into substantial innings

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has recently urged for inclusion of Abhimanyu Easwaran in the national team, especially after India's shocking collapse to 46 all out against New Zealand. Tiwary's comments also come as he questions KL Rahul's place in the squad, with Easwaran scoring four centuries in his last four first-class matches. Rahul's average of 33.98 in his 91 Test innings was a concerning average, Tiwary said, adding that consistent performance should be a key criterion for selection.

Bengal's talented opener Abhimanyu Easwaran has been grabbing headlines with his superb form in the domestic circuit. He has recently scored a stunning 191 runs for the Rest of India against Mumbai in the Irani Cup 2024, which is a big stage. Tiwary feels Easwaran deserves a shot in the middle order for the national team, despite often being an opener in domestic cricket.

Easwaran’s statistics say a lot about his potential. He’s got an impressive track record of centuries and has always done it when it matters most. Tiwary feels that if Sarfaraz Khan can do it at No. 4 after being promoted, Easwaran should also be given a chance to prove himself in the middle order.

Easwaran has scored over 7,500 runs in first-class cricket, averaging over 30, a good sign of how well he can open. His recent scores reflect his current form: 127*, 191, 116, and 200*, showcasing his ability to convert starts into substantial innings.

Easwaran has also captained India A and been a standby player on international tours. He has yet to make his Test debut, despite being on the fringes of the national team for some time. However, with the Indian selectors keen on finding reliable backup options for openers like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Easwaran’s consistent performances have put him at the forefront of discussions regarding team selection.