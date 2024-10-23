This actor spent five years on one project, and he became a pan-India superstar with two films.

From 2015 the word pan-India has came into popularity. Movies have been made on a wider scale, and talents across the languages have collaborated and churned out Indian films, rather than Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. However, the word pan-India came into the limelight with the blockbuster franchise, Baahubali. SS Rajamouli directed a two-part fantasy drama that diminished the language barrier. The success of Baahubali also gave birth to the pan-India star, Prabhas.

With Baahuabli, Prabhas became an instant nationwide sensation. He spent five years on these two films, and in return, he got recognition across the country and even globally. After Baahubali, Prabhas was seen in several pan-India films, but he tasted success with Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, and the recent blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. Films like Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush were major flops but still earned Rs 200-300 crores worldwide. Do you know the film that marked Prabhas' debut in Hindi? It's not Baahubali: The Beginning.

Prabhas' Hindi debut was...

Action Jackson, a year before Baahubali, Prabhas made a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn-starrer. In this film, Prabhudeva directorial, Prabhas shook a leg with Ajay and Sonakshi Sinha in the song, 'Surya Ast Punjabi Mast'. In the song, Prabhas dances with Sonakshi Sinha on a tabletop.

Prabhas has given two Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

In his filmography, Prabhas has given two Rs 1000-crore blockbuster, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Kalki 2898 AD. Baahubali 2 grossed Rs 1788 crores worldwide. Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs 1042 crores worldwide.

Prabhas upcoming films

Prabhas has an interesting line-up, he will soon be seen in the romantic comedy The Raja Saab, scheduled for a 2025 release. He will also be seen in Salaar Part Two, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, and Kalki Part Two.

