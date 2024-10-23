This special service reflects the growing popularity of Vande Bharat trains, as they extend their reach to longer routes in India

The Indian Railways is introducing a special Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Patna to meet the high demand during the Diwali and Chhath festivals. Known for its semi-high speed and modern facilities, Vande Bharat trains have become a symbol of Indian Railways' modernisation efforts. Typically, these trains with chair cars run on short routes, but this new service marks the longest route for a Vande Bharat train so far.

This special Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 994 kilometres between Delhi and Patna in approximately 11.5 hours. According to reports, the train will make eight trips during the festive season. It will run from New Delhi to Patna on October 30, November 1, 3, and 6, and from Patna back to Delhi on October 31, November 2, 4, and 7.

Passengers can board the train from New Delhi at 8:25 am, with the train reaching Patna by 8 pm. Key stops along the way include Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Ara. On its return journey, the train will leave Patna at 7:30 am and reach New Delhi by 7 pm.

Despite the high demand, ticket prices for this special service have been kept affordable.

