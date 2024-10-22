Gujarat Titans are likely to keep Shubman Gill as their captain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, with Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, B Sai Sudharshan, and Mohit Sharma also potentially being considered for retentions.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Gujarat Titans (GT), an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, are poised to strengthen their Indian core in the coaching staff by hiring former India wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel as their batting coach for the 18th edition.

Parthiv is set to take over from South Africa's Gary Kirsten in that position, following Kirsten's appointment as Pakistan's head coach, according to a report by the Times of India. Parthiv is expected to feel at home with the GT franchise, as he was born in Gujarat.

Ashish Nehra is the head coach of the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

As head coach of the franchise, Nehra guided GT to two IPL finals in their initial two seasons, clinching the title in their first season in 2022.

Parthiv has scored 2,848 runs in 139 matches across various franchises. He is a three-time IPL champion, having won the title with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010 and with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015 and 2017. He has also played for the Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Parthiv is one of the youngest Indians to play for India. In 2002, at the age of 17 years and 153 days, he became the youngest wicketkeeper to play in a Test match for India.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans are likely to keep Shubman Gill as their captain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, with Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, B Sai Sudharshan, and Mohit Sharma also being considered for potential retentions.

