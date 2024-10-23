The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) advised the residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirements and make judicious use of water during the shutdown period.

There will be no water supply in parts of the national capital for 12 hours on Friday due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday said.

The affected areas include Inder Puri, Maya Puri, Toda Pur Village, Dasghara, C-Block JJR, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Ramesh Nagar, MES and the command area of Kirti Nagar Underground Reservoir (UGR), HMP Colony, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

"Due to interconnection work of a newly laid loop line in 800 mm dia Naraina Main near Rajouri Garden Metro Station Pillar No. 415, the water supply in the following areas shall not be available or available at low pressure on September 25 for 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm,” the statement said.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) advised the residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirements and make judicious use of water during the shutdown period.

According to the statement, water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room.

