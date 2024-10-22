They also demanded increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.

Stating that they were going through "tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless" at the moment, the father of the deceased woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday wrote to Union Minister Amit Shah seeking an appointment. In the mail, the father said they wanted Mr Shah to guide and help them.

"I am (the) father... and I am writing to respectfully request an appointment with you at your convenience or at any other location as you may suggest. After that heinous unforeseen incident happened to our daughter, we have been going through tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless now," the father wrote. "I along with my wife want to meet with you to discuss (a) few things regarding the situation and pray for your guidance and help. I would truly be grateful for the opportunity to speak with you and gain your insights on the issue, as I believe your experience and guidance would be invaluable," he said.

The father also requested the Union Home minister to spare a few minutes for them.

"Please let me know when and where you can spare a few minutes for us. Then, we can keep ourselves prepared. I appreciate your time and consideration of this request and look forward to your favourable response... I look forward to the opportunity of meeting you," he added.

Later talking to PTI, the mother said that she was quite hopeful of getting an appointment from the Union Home Minister when she would personally request him to guide them to get justice.

"I am hopeful that Amit Shah ji will give us some time. I will tell him the mental agony we have been going through because our daughter is yet to get justice," the mother told PTI.

On August 9, the semi-nude body of an on-duty woman medic was recovered from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Hospital following which the junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim.

They also demanded increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers. They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.

The Kolkata Police, which was investigating the crime initially, had arrested one civic volunteer before the CBI took over the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court. The CBI later arrested the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh and now suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal in connection with their investigation of the rape-murder of the woman doctor.

Junior medics on October 5 night started fast-unto-death following the West Bengal government missing their 24-hour-deadline to fulfil their demands in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman medic at the RG Kar Hospital.They withdrew their hunger strike on the 17th day after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. PromotedThe medics also called off their proposed shutdown in the state's health sector scheduled to be initiated from Tuesday till an indefinite period.

