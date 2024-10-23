In the Instagram video, the vendor is shown skillfully preparing jhalmuri, showcasing techniques reminiscent of Kolkata's street food culture.

Jhalmuri, a beloved street food from Kolkata, has gained popularity among food enthusiasts. This dish, featuring a tasty mix of puffed rice, fresh vegetables, chutney, and aromatic spices, offers a delightful culinary experience. Recently, Jhalmuri has made its debut on the streets of London, introducing an authentic taste of Kolkata to the UK. Its vibrant flavours and distinctive preparation have rapidly won over local residents.

A food vlogger exploring London's culinary scene discovered Jhalmuri Express. However, it was not just the name that caught his eye; he was intrigued by a British man operating a food cart that resembled the street food trolleys commonly seen in India.

In the Instagram video, the vendor is shown skillfully preparing jhalmuri, showcasing techniques reminiscent of Kolkata's street food culture. He combines puffed rice in a steel bowl with fresh coriander, chopped cucumbers, onions, and spices. Using a long, thin knife, he mixes the ingredients in a traditional manner before adding fresh lemon juice.

The jhalmuri is then served in a newspaper cone, just like in Kolkata, accompanied by Imli chutney, bhujia, and masala. Taking a bite, the vlogger described the dish as “Kolkata style, authentic and spicy jhalmuri in London.”

Ever since the video has been shared on Instagram, it has gained 6 million views and several comments till now.

A user wrote, “Chaaku Tak same hai (even the knife is the same).” Another joked, “Uncle completed 6 months diploma in jhalmuri marking.”

“I wanna know his story,” a comment read. Another joked, “Britishers after colonising India for 200 years,” read a comment.