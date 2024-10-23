The now-viral video was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on X, which has now gained over 2 lakh views and more than 2000 likes.

A family experienced a terrifying situation on Monday night when they found two highly venomous snakes in their bedroom. The snakes were entwined in a dramatic display, leaving the family in shock.

A video of the incident has gone viral after being shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan. He said that a member of his team received an emergency call from a village late at night following the sighting of the snakes.

In the video, a family member is seen recording the snakes from a safe distance, using the phone's flash to illuminate the bedroom. The snakes continued to twist and move beneath the bed, while the family stayed outside the house, visibly frightened.

So one of our beat staff got SOS call in middle of night yesterday from a village. Imagine these highly venomous ‘Walls Krait’ doing duel in somebody bedroom. They were rescued & released safely later. pic.twitter.com/nnzOHjATte — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 22, 2024

The video was shared on Tuesday, October 22, and till now it has gained over 2,00,000 views and several comments on X, formarly known as Twitter.

Taking to the comment section a user wrote, “Thank you to entire team for safe release of this beautiful innocent creature. Always feel proud of animal welfare team…”

Another person likened the incident to a scene straight out of a Bollywood film. “Looks like Bollywood naag and naagin stuff,” the user said.

A user appreciated that the family did not kill the snakes and reached out for help. “Scary indeed, they’re responsible for most snake bite deaths in India, scary but beautiful, happy that people call rescue instead of killing them like earlier,” the person noted.

Meanwhile, IFS Parveen Kaswan has over 4.72 lakh followers on X and he routinely shares captivating videos of reptiles and wild animals.