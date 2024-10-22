Sada Sarvankar to contest from Mahim against Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray.

Shiv Sena has released a list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The party has fielded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency. Sada Sarvankar fielded from Mahim against Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray.

Top leaders of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance met here late Tuesday night with indications that the seat-sharing arrangement for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections has been finalised.

The announcement was likely to be made on Wednesday with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stating that a press conference would be held. There was no confirmation from any of the MVA leaders of media reports that the Congress will contest 105, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95 and NCP (SP) 84 of the 288 assembly seats. The remaining seats would be given to smaller parties in the alliance.

