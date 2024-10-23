The employee, who had been with the firm for 1.5 years, said he was shocked to have been laid off after receiving a raise and a big bonus months before

A recent Reddit post from a former Vice President of a U.S. company has sparked debate on corporate lay-offs, especially in the tech sector. The employee, who had been with the firm for 1.5 years, said he was shocked to have been laid off after receiving a raise and a big bonus months before. He said he never got a single negative feedback during his time and was deemed a high performer.

Taking to social media, the former VP shared the story of his termination, saying he was fired in a meeting with the CEO and COO, and it was purely financial and not personal. He was offered severance and COBRA for 10 days, but then found out that the company had hired someone else to fill that same position shortly after he had been let go. That revelation left him feeling defeated and angry because he'd usually met deadlines and excelled in his job.

Many social media users have been resonating with the post, which has sparked a lively discussion about corporate practices and the emotional toll of unexpected lay-offs. There were comments of empathy, and there were comments about the company's process of making decisions. One user noted the irony of cutting costs while hiring for the same roles at possibly lower salaries, and another emphasised the need to set personal boundaries in the workplace.

This story, as lay-offs continue to sweep through the tech industry (more than 100,000 jobs have been cut in recent months), illustrates the unpredictable nature of corporate restructuring and its effect on employees.



This is a cautionary tale of what can happen when the former VP of a company that is in the midst of a collapse. But even top performers are not immune to job loss in today's volatile job market. As discussions about workplace culture and employee treatment gain traction, it remains to be seen how companies will adapt their strategies moving forward.