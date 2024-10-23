Diwali is a festival primarily dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, symbolizing wealth, prosperity, and good fortune.

Diwali, or Deepawali, is the most celebrated festival in India, representing the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The five-day festivities start with Dhanteras and end with Bhaiya Dooj. Each day features unique customs and rituals that bring families together in joyful celebration.

Significance of Diwali

Diwali is a festival primarily dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, symbolizing wealth, prosperity, and good fortune.

In addition to Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, known as the remover of obstacles, along with deities like Goddess Saraswati and Lord Kuber, are also celebrated during the festivities.

For business owners, especially those from traditional Hindu families, Diwali is considered an auspicious occasion to start new financial ventures. Rituals are conducted on accounting books, pens, and ink bottles, symbolically sanctifying them in the hope of a prosperous year ahead.

Lakshmi Puja is conducted not only at home but also in businesses and offices, where prayers are offered for success and wealth in professional endeavors. Lighting oil lamps during the ritual is believed to dispel darkness and invite the blessings of the goddess into one’s life.

As preparations for Diwali commence, it is important to keep in mind the auspicious timings, perform rituals with devotion, and embrace the festival's essence of unity and gratitude.

Diwali 2024: Date, time and subh mahurat

In 2024, Lakshmi Puja will take place on Thursday, October 31, during the auspicious Muhurat from 6:56 PM to 8:27 PM, offering a duration of 1 hour and 31 minutes for the puja.

According to Drikpanchang, this timeframe coincides with Pradosh Kaal, which enhances the spiritual significance of the rituals. The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:52 PM on October 31 and conclude at 6:16 PM on November 1, 2024. While some regions may celebrate Diwali on November 1 due to regional variations and differences in the lunar calendar, October 31 is widely considered the optimal day for the festival this year.

As people unite to celebrate, they embrace the values of family, kindness, and togetherness. The spirit of Deepawali serves as a reminder to illuminate the darkest corners, share joy with others, and reflect on the blessings in their lives.