Amid affair rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur's old interview in which she talked about her wedding plans is going viral.

Nimrat Kaur has been making headlines because of her rumoured affair with Abhishek Bachchan. As per reports, she is the reason why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are facing trouble in their marriage.

Amid these rumours, Nimrat's old interview with India Times from 2016 is going viral in which she talked about her wedding plans. While talking about marriage, “I was asked why I don’t want to get married, just because I am not married yet. I was like, I don’t know how you got this in your head! It has got nothing to do with not wanting to do something, just because I am currently not married. Marriage is something, they’re a matter of providence and they happen at their own time, when you meet the right person. I don’t think these things can be orchestrated.”

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been at the centre of major speculations amid the rumours of their divorce. Many videos of the couple, new and old, have been going viral on social media, with netizens drawing connections with the ongoing turmoil in their life. Now, a video of Abhishek Bachchan is going viral on social media wherein Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son was spotted at the Mumbai airport, accompanied by his friend, producer Bunty Walia, and his son.

In the video shared by a paparazzo on social media, Abhishek Bachchan looks visibly annoyed walking out of the airport. Dressed in a blue sweatshirt and beige pants, Abhishek Bachchan could be seen solemnly greeting the paparazzi with folded hands and saying, "Bas bhaiya abhi ho gaya, thank you (Brother, that is enough. Thank you)."