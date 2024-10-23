The cars awarded this year include 13 Tata Punch models and two Maruti Grand Vitara vehicles

Ahead of Diwali, a leading pharmaceutical company in Panchkula, Haryana, Mits Healthcare, has done a remarkable gesture of gifting 15 cars to its top-performing employees. Such a generous act to acknowledge hard work and dedication has been met with great attention and admiration.

The chairman and founder of Mits Healthcare, M.K. Bhatia, personally presented the keys to his 'celebrities' he affectionately calls employees. And he said that these people are not just employees; they are an integral part of the Mits family. Bhatia pointed out that they are ‘our rockstars’ and are vital to the company’s success.

The gift is up from 12 cars distributed last year, a sign of the growing pool of exceptional talent within the company. Bhatia explained that Mits Healthcare operates on a unique hiring model, primarily focusing on fresh graduates, whom they train and promote based on performance. And those who excel can rise through the ranks to become vice presidents and even directors before receiving such prestigious rewards.

This year's cars include 13 Tata Punch cars and two Maruti Grand Vitara cars. All 15 recipients, Bhatia noted, were promoted to director positions just four months prior, and the company has been committed to nurturing young professionals. He added that our aim is to motivate them to improve their performance.

This initiative was inspired by Bhatia’s personal experience, as he recalls how acquiring his first car gave him confidence as an entrepreneur. He is hoping that this gesture will also lift the spirits of his employees and encourage them to live new lifestyles.

This commitment to employee recognition by Mits Healthcare is high in the industry. With plans to gift 50 cars next year, Bhatia’s vision is clear: in order to create a culture of excellence and loyalty among his team.