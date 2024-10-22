Headlined by Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani, Mithya - The Darker Chapter will start streaming on ZEE5 from November 1.

The psychological thriller drama web series Mithya is set to return for the second season. Titled Mithya - The Darker Chapter, the show is headlined by Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani as half-sisters and also features Naveen Kasturia, Rajit Kapoor, Indraneil Sengupta, Avantika Akerkar, Rushad Rana, and Krishna Bisht in supporting roles.

The trailer for Mithya - The Darker Chapter takes viewers back into the intense psychological drama between half-sisters Juhi and Rhea, played by Huma and Avantika respectively. As Juhi basks in the success of her book Dhund, her world is suddenly shaken by plagiarism accusations from a mysterious writer, Amit Chaudhary (Kasturia). Meanwhile, Rhea is still scheming and plotting to win her father’s love but will her quest for love and acceptance turn into a battle of revenge and manipulation? As the two sisters come at each other’s crosshairs, this time, the consequences are deadlier. An unrelenting Juhi takes things a bit too far as she fights back against Rhea. In the end, the tables turn, and each sister metaphorically becomes the other.

Talking about the show, Huma Qureshi said, "I’m thrilled for the return of Mithya. This show has pushed me to explore a different side of me as an actor – someone who is vulnerable and vengeful because of the circumstances. I am grateful to the makers for thinking of me for this exciting, meaty role and am looking forward to the next chapter in my character's life."

Avantika Dassani added, "I'm beyond excited for Mithya - The Darker Chapter. This show was my debut, and it has truly changed so much for me both personally and professionally. I’m incredibly grateful to work with such a wonderful team, and being the youngest, I’ve learned so much from the entire cast. Rhea is a complex and an interesting character, and this season takes her journey to new heights as she navigates revenge and betrayal."

Directed by Kapil Sharma and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, Mithya - The Darker Chapter will start streaming on ZEE5 from November 1.

READ | India's most expensive film had 3 superstars, 2 crew members died, producer was arrested, still became highest-grosser

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.