Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will mark her electoral debut by filing her nomination in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala on Wednesday. She reached Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Tuesday evening.

Priyanka was accompanied by her mother, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party sources said. Both of them reached Wayanad by road after landing at Mysore Airport where they were greeted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of other Congress-ruled states and various senior party leaders are expected to reach the hill district ahead of the roadshow which will be held at Kalpetta on Wednesday morning prior to the filing of nomination by Priyanka.

BJP has fielded Navya Haridas against Priyanka for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections. The polling on the seat will held on November 13 and the result will be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

