As for its box office performance after release, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa took a grand opening, grossing around Rs 97 lakh in its first three days in Chennai. It totally grossed Rs 50 crore and was officially declared a blockbuster.

In today's Tamil cinema, which celebrates success after a week in theaters, Simbu starrer Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa has set a record of running for 1000 days in theatres. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa stars Silambarasan and Trisha in the lead roles. Released in February 2010, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is one of the classic romantic films in Tamil cinema.

Gautham Menon's direction and AR Rahman's music enhanced the aesthetics of the film, making it popular for audiences of all age groups. In the film, Simbu portrays the role of Karthik without any fanfare and gives a subtle performance even while speaking the dialogue in the action scenes. Also, Trisha gave a mature performance as Jessie, a troubled character.

The film also has a special connection with ex-couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya who starred in its Telugu version, shot simultaneously, titled Ye Maaya Chesave.

At the time of the film's release, there were no youngsters who did not love Trisha. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa became a classic movie in the career of Simbu and Trisha. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa has become ever more special now as it has set a record of running for more than 1000 days in its re-release. It has a record run of 142 weeks (2.75 years) in its re-release at PVR Cinemas in Anna Nagar, Chennai. With this, the film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa has set a record for the most number of days in theaters among remade films in India. Meanwhile, the movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa has been remade in Telugu and Hindi languages.

