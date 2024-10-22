He may team up with the central government to sell Bharat Brand food products such as wheat flour, rice and more.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has entered into several sectors including telecom, FMCG, retail and more. He is Asia's richest man and continues to expand his business empires. Now, he may team up with the central government to sell Bharat Brand food products through Reliance Retail outlets, ET reported quoting a person familiar with the matter.

For the unaware, the government started selling cheap flour, rice, and pulses last year under the Bharat Brand to control inflation. Products under this are priced significantly lower than those of other market players. The government is in advanced talks with Reliance Retail to sell the Bharat Brand food items such as wheat flour, rice and pulses through the outlets of Reliance Retail chains at subsidised prices to control inflation.

Earlier also, Bharat Brand rice, pulses, and flour were temporarily available on the platforms of different e-commerce companies including Reliance's JioMart, Amazon and BigBasket. However, the food items were available on the platforms for a few days. Now, the government wants to sell this brand in retail stores for the first time by making a long-term deal with private retail companies. If this happens, then Bharat Brands' cheap products will be able to reach more people.

READ | Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal set to raise Rs 8500 crore, says it is meant to...