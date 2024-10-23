Recently, a video from a 1991 play went viral. It has some famous stars, but can you recognise them?

When we look at old photos and videos, we often feel surprised by how much we’ve changed over the years. Sometimes, we don’t even recognize ourselves or our friends when we see old group pictures.

Watch:

The clip is from the 1991 play Circa and features actors Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush Mishra, Rituraj Singh, and Divya Seth. It’s interesting to see how they looked back then and how much they’ve changed since!

Manoj Bajpayee:

Manoj Bajpayee, born on April 23, 1969, has won numerous awards, including four National Film Awards and the Padma Shri in 2019. After being rejected by the National School of Drama, he debuted in Drohkaal (1994) and gained fame for his role in Satya (1998). His notable performances include Pinjar (2003), Raajneeti (2010), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), and Aligarh (2016), The Family Man (2021).

Piyush Mishra:

Piyush Mishra, born Priyakant Sharma on January 13, 1963, grew up in Sambhal and graduated from the National School of Drama in 1986, beginning his career in Hindi theatre in Delhi. He became a well-known theatre director and actor before moving to Mumbai in 2002. Mishra gained acclaim for his roles in Maqbool (2003) and Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). He is also recognised for his songs, including Arre Ruk Ja Re Bandeh from Black Friday (2004), Aarambh Hai Prachand from Gulaal (2009), and Ik Bagal from Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1 (2012).

Rituraj Singh

Rituraj Singh was an Indian television actor known for his work in Bollywood and various TV shows. He appeared in notable series such as Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, Adaalat, and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He is also remembered for his role as Balwant Chodhary in the Colors TV serial Laado 2. He passed away due to cardiac arrest on February 20, 2024, at the age of 59.

Divya Seth

Divya Seth Shah began her career with the TV serial Hum Log, playing the role of Majhli. She is the daughter of actress Sushma Seth and Dhruv Seth. Divya has worked in theatre with Barry John in Delhi and appeared in various television shows and films, including Jab We Met.