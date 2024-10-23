A humorous video featuring a Japanese man mimicking Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral, highlighting the global affection for Indian cinema. T

Indian films have gained international acclaim, attracting viewers from various cultures and backgrounds. A humorous video featuring a Japanese man mimicking Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral, highlighting the global affection for Indian cinema. The clip has captivated social media users as the man flawlessly imitates the superstar's iconic dialogues.

Shah Rukh Khan, widely known as the "King of Bollywood," has won over audiences with his memorable performances. His talent for resonating with viewers from diverse cultures underscores his international popularity, establishing him as a cherished figure around the globe.

The viral video features the Japanese man imitating famous lines from the film Chennai Express, including “I love you Meenamma” and “If you want something in life, you have to lose something.”

The Instagram page @desi.sauce shared the video initially, and it has now amassed over 50,000 likes and numerous comments.

Instagram users are delighting in the playful humor and expressing their thoughts in the comment section. Fans of SRK are commending the Japanese man's imitation. A user named 5haxid, with a touch of irony, quipped, "We got the Japanese SRK version before GTA 6."

Another user, mansidhoni08, commented, “Now I feel like Shahrukh's voice fits better in Japanese”.

Numerous users in the comment section have expressed a wish for the Japanese man to mimic additional actors, with some noting that his voice is reminiscent of Oggy from the cartoon 'Oggy and the Cockroaches,' which adds to the entertainment value.

This viral video showcases the immense popularity of Bollywood, demonstrating that its influence goes far beyond the Indian subcontinent.