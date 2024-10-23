Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Even though it hasn't been officially announced, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is the most-awaited film in Indian cinema. It features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Though there were some reports that Yash has declined the film at the last moment, the Kannada superstar has finally confirmed that he is indeed playing Ravana. In his latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash revealed why he said yes to the project and also shared plans on KGF 3.

Talking about Ramayana, the Googly star said, "It’s a very fascinating character. I wouldn’t have done it for any other reason. In Ramayana, if you had asked me, ‘Would you play any other character?’ Probably not. For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor so I really like the shades and the nuances of particular character. There’s vast scope to present it in a very different way. As an actor, I am very excited. Hopefully, it’s going to be a very unique approach to it."

Yash became a pan-India star with the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel-directed action drama, which earned over Rs 1000 crore gross worldwide, hinted at the threequel in the climax. When asked if there's any update to KGF 3, Yash stated, "KGF 3 will happen for sure, I promise. But I am focusing on these two projects (Toxic and Ramayana). We keep talking about it, we have an idea...once it is right time. We really do not want to cash on anything because audience has given us enough so we are going to doing it in a way that they will be proud of. It is a cult. They have accepted that character in such a level. Me and Prashanth keep discussing, we will come up with something massive this time."

Before Ramayana and KGF 3, Yash will be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action drama was earlier slated to hit cinemas worldwide on April 10, 2025. But it has been postponed now and the new release date hasn't been announced yet.

