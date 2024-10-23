Security cameras record the dramatic moments when one of the robbers hopped over the counter to snatch jewellery estimated to be worth Rs…

In Begusarai, Bihar, a jewellery store owner fought off armed robbers who attacked his store, which resulted in a shootout that has been shared on social media. The robbery took place at the Patel Chowk, where four men walked into the store in what can be described as customer disguises. Two of them immediately took the escalation to the next level by pointing at people with their guns and ordering everyone to step back.

Security cameras record the dramatic moments when one of the robbers hopped over the counter to snatch jewellery estimated to be worth Rs 40 lakh. Rajeev Poddar, the son of the store owner Pramod Poddar, who was present during the robbery, informed him of the ruckus. Poddar ran to the location with a licensed pistol and challenged the robbers. He shot at two of them and, in the process, managed to hit them both during the confusion that ensued.

The police reported that two of the robbers were arrested soon after the robbery; the two are admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Thankfully, nobody was killed during the robbery; customers and staff were not seriously injured. Police have launched a probe into the attack, with officers sifting through security cameras to identify other culprits.

Poddar complained about the lack of security measures in place when there were warnings given to local authorities about the possibility of threats before Dhanteras, a big festival for the sale of jewellery. He said, “We had raised the issue with the administration, and they never did anything about it.”

The event has raised concerns on safety in business districts, especially during festive seasons of the year. Many people were around during the time of the incident, and the police investigation showed that people are worried about such incidents happening in the open.

While police are still searching for the other suspects and as more business people seek answers on how to protect their investments against criminals, this incident is a wakeup call to all business people.