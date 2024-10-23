IND vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs New Zealand match.

The recent test match between India and New Zealand delivered a surprising outcome, with New Zealand securing their first victory in India since 1988. This win has given New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-test series.

Looking ahead, New Zealand is now aiming to achieve a historic series win in India by triumphing in the upcoming second game. The match is scheduled to commence on Thursday, October 24, at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

While New Zealand hopes to maintain their winning streak, it is important to note that one defeat does not diminish India's strength. India remains a formidable team on their home turf, particularly with the Pune pitch expected to favor spin bowlers.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

Date & Time: Oct 24-Oct 28, 09:30 AM LOCAL

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway

Batters: Tom Latham, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra Ajaz Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim Southee

