Mahindra Thar ROXX booking to start from..., check waiting period, details

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2025: Will CSK retain MS Dhoni? CEO Kasi Viswanathan makes big statement

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma drives his Rs 31500000 car after Test series win over Bangladesh; watch

Gautam Adani's new move, merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

'We do not ask people to get married or...': Sadhguru's Isha Foundation on charges of ‘forcing women to become hermits’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

IPL 2025: Will CSK retain MS Dhoni? CEO Kasi Viswanathan makes big statement

IPL 2025: Will CSK retain MS Dhoni? CEO Kasi Viswanathan makes big statement

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 actors who have portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

10 actors who have portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Karan Johar revealed having crush on Anushka Sharma during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; actress said, 'I am feeling...'

Karan Johar revealed having crush on Anushka Sharma during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; actress said, 'I am feeling...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Mahindra Thar ROXX booking to start from..., check waiting period, details

The Thar Roxx is Mahindra’s ninth SUV and targets lifestyle consumers that seek luxury and comfort along with ruggedness with features like…

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

Mahindra Thar ROXX booking to start from..., check waiting period, details
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The much-awaited Mahindra Thar Roxx will go on sale from October 3, after its unveiling on August 14. Priced at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this five-door SUV has garnered quite a lot of attention among the auto lovers and prospective customers.

The Thar Roxx is Mahindra’s ninth SUV and targets lifestyle consumers that seek luxury and comfort along with ruggedness with features like ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats among others. There are six models of the SUV, with choices of petrol and diesel engines, and RWD or AWD. The prices for the top-end AX7L variant go up to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Thar Roxx comes with a powerful 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which churns out 174 bhp and 380 Nm torque and the second one is 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine which gives 172 bhp and 370 Nm torque. They have an option of a six speed manual or an automatic transmission which makes the ride more unique to the buyer.

The potential customers will have to pay an estimated booking amount of Rs 21000. Customers can order directly through the company’s website or through the authorized dealerships. The deliveries are planned for October 12, during the Dussehra festival, and the demand is expected to grow during Diwali at the end of the month.

While official orders start from tomorrow, certain dealers have allegedly started taking pre-orders, and customers might have to wait for anything up to three months. This period may be affected by variant selected and the dealership country or state.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is a perfect combination of style, performance and new age features that will surely give a tough competition to its competitors once it is out for the launch.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, who debuted opposite Salman Khan at 17, was compared to Aishwarya Rai, quit Bollywood after...

Meet actress, who debuted opposite Salman Khan at 17, was compared to Aishwarya Rai, quit Bollywood after...

Angry Indigo passengers scream at airline staff over flight delay, watch viral video

Angry Indigo passengers scream at airline staff over flight delay, watch viral video

Maharashtra government sets up commission to probe shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

Maharashtra government sets up commission to probe shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai, details inside

Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai, details inside

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement