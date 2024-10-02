Mahindra Thar ROXX booking to start from..., check waiting period, details

The much-awaited Mahindra Thar Roxx will go on sale from October 3, after its unveiling on August 14. Priced at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this five-door SUV has garnered quite a lot of attention among the auto lovers and prospective customers.



The Thar Roxx is Mahindra’s ninth SUV and targets lifestyle consumers that seek luxury and comfort along with ruggedness with features like ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats among others. There are six models of the SUV, with choices of petrol and diesel engines, and RWD or AWD. The prices for the top-end AX7L variant go up to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).



The Thar Roxx comes with a powerful 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which churns out 174 bhp and 380 Nm torque and the second one is 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine which gives 172 bhp and 370 Nm torque. They have an option of a six speed manual or an automatic transmission which makes the ride more unique to the buyer.



The potential customers will have to pay an estimated booking amount of Rs 21000. Customers can order directly through the company’s website or through the authorized dealerships. The deliveries are planned for October 12, during the Dussehra festival, and the demand is expected to grow during Diwali at the end of the month.



While official orders start from tomorrow, certain dealers have allegedly started taking pre-orders, and customers might have to wait for anything up to three months. This period may be affected by variant selected and the dealership country or state.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is a perfect combination of style, performance and new age features that will surely give a tough competition to its competitors once it is out for the launch.