Neelam Kothari opens up about her first marriage struggles on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, revealing identity conflicts and family dynamics.

In the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, actress Neelam Kothari opens up about her life, revealing a more vulnerable side. The show features Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, now joined by some ladies from Delhi, adding a fresh mix of entertainment. In one of the episodes, Neelam shared a challenging chapter from her past, discussing her first marriage with well-known producer and director Ekta Kapoor.

Neelam got emotional as she recounted the conditions imposed on her during her first marriage. “I was told to wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg, and alcohol. I was fine with everything. I was also asked to change my name, and I did that, too. A lot of people do that. But changing my identity? That is something I was not okay with," she revealed. She added that it reached a point where she questioned how she was allowing such changes. She often found herself in situations where people would recognize her and ask, “Are you Neelam the actress?” but she would have to deny it, saying, “No, I am not Neelam.” This experience left a significant impact on her, making her realize the extent to which her identity was being altered.

Following her disclosure, the internet buzzed with curiosity about her first husband, Rishi Sethia, a UK-based businessman. Rishi comes from a prominent family with an estimated net worth of Rs 65,000 crores. His father, Nirmal Kumar Sethia, is an industrialist, while his mother, Chitra Devi Sethia, passed away. The Sethia family has been based in London since 1969 and is known for owning Newby, a luxury tea brand that offers exclusive blends to high-end hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants.

Rishi Sethia is not just a businessman; he is involved in charity work through the N Sethia Foundation, which supports various causes, including medical research, education for underprivileged children, cultural preservation, youth activities, and disaster relief. The family's wealth and contributions have earned them recognition in the UK's Asian Rich List 2022, which valued their net worth at 6.5 billion pounds (Rs 68,449 crores).

In 2016, the N Sethia Foundation commissioned a diamond and ruby-encrusted teapot to highlight the cultural significance of tea. This unique piece, valued at $3,000,000 (approximately Rs 25 crores), was designed by Nirmal Sethia and has been recognized by the Guinness World Records.

Neelam and Rishi married in Bangkok in October 2000, but the marriage did not last, and they divorced shortly after. In 2011, Neelam found love again and married actor Samir Soni. Meanwhile, Rishi Sethia went on to marry former Miss India and jewelry designer Queenie Singh in 2015. However, this union reportedly displeased his father, leading to Rishi being excluded from the family’s luxurious inheritance.

