Anuradha Pal’s journey has become a powerful source of inspiration for many aspirants. She hails from a small village in Haridwar and grew up facing significant financial challenges. Her father sold milk to make a living, as reported by the media.

Every UPSC aspirant’s success story is unique, whether they overcome poverty, physical disabilities, or other challenges. As one of the toughest exams, UPSC sees millions of hopeful candidates competing each year. Many who clear the preliminary exam eagerly await the UPSC Mains Exam 2023. The story of Anuradha Pal, who succeeded despite numerous obstacles, is an inspiration to them all.

Who is IAS Anuradha Pal?

Anuradha Pal’s journey has become a powerful source of inspiration for many aspirants. She hails from a small village in Haridwar and grew up facing significant financial challenges. Her father sold milk to make a living, as reported by the media.

Through hard work and dedication, Anuradha completed her schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Haridwar. Realizing the limited resources in her village, she decided to move to a bigger city for her higher studies. She moved to Delhi for college and earned a Bachelor of Technology degree from GB Pant University.

Due to her family’s financial struggles, Anuradha took a job at Tech Mahindra after graduation. However, after some time, she felt drawn to civil services and decided to start preparing for the IAS exam. She quit her job and became a lecturer at a college in Roorkee, studying for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) alongside her teaching duties. She passed the exam in 2012, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 451, but was determined to improve her performance.

To intensify her preparation, she enrolled at Nirvana IAS Academy in Delhi. Balancing her studies with work, she broke her preparation into manageable tasks, focusing on smaller, achievable goals. Anuradha also prioritized reading NCERT books to strengthen her knowledge. Her efforts paid off in 2015 when she reappeared for the CSE and achieved an impressive AIR of 62. Today, she serves as the District Magistrate of Bageshwar, Uttarakhand.