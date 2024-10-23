Ritu Nanda was the daughter of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Malhotra. Ritu Nanda made her debut as a child artist in Shree 420 but then never worked in Bollywood again. She got married to Indian industrialist Rajan Nanda in 1944.

The Kapoor family has a very old tradition that the daughters or daughters-in-law of the family were not allowed to work in the film industry after marriage. Neetu Singh and Babita Kapoor also did not work in films after marrying the sons of the Kapoor family, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor respectively. This tradition was broken by Raj Kapoor's granddaughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, but even before them, a girl from the Kapoor family has shown her glimpse in films. However, that glimpse was seen only for a few seconds in a song. After that, this girl quit acting and stepped away from Bollywood. Do you know which is that song and who is that girl?

Raj Kapoor and Nargis' film Shree 420 was released in 1955 and one of its songs is a huge hit. We are talking about the song Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai.

This song shows the beautiful romantic style of Nargis and Raj Kapoor. There is a line in the song, Tum Na Rahoge, Main Na Rahongi Fir Bhi Rahengi Nishaniyan during which three children are seen on the screen.

According to the Twitter handle Movies N Memories, all three of these children are Raj Kapoor's kids. One of them is his daughter Ritu Nanda and the two cute children seen are Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

Ritu Nanda was the daughter of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Malhotra. Ritu Nanda made her debut as a child artist in Shree 420 but then never worked in Bollywood again. She got married to Indian industrialist Rajan Nanda in 1944. They had two children, a son Nikhil Nanda, and a daughter Natasha Nanda.

Nikhil Nanda married Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and elder sister of Abhishek Bachchan.

Ritu Nanda was a businesswoman and insurance consultant and served as the Chairman and CEO of Ritu Nanda Insurance Services (RNIS). Once, Ritu Nanda entered the Guinness Book of World Records for selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day.

Ritu Nanda died of cancer in January 2020, just months before her brother Rishi Kapoor's tragic death.

READ | Viral! Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan skips party celebrating her cousin's birthday