INDIA
This compilation showcases inspiring individuals from various fields who are pushing boundaries and setting new standards in their industries. Curated by Grisu Media Arts in collaboration with YOUx Talks e-magazine, this collection highlights the transformative impact of influential leaders.
Ayush Gupta, a spiritual healer, Raza Ur Rehman, a visionary in corporate finance, and Vandana Mehrotra, a pioneer in entrepreneurship and technology, are just a few of the featured leaders. Yusuf Bin Shaik transitions from Olympic champion to fitness entrepreneur, while Yogita Warde's award-winning storytelling resonates widely. Rima Rohra blends holistic healing into modern wellness, and author Shuchi Batra challenges romantic conventions with his engaging writing style. Neelam Naseeb excels in tarot and spiritual guidance, and Ritik Jain disrupts the finance influencer space. Each leader reflects innovation, perseverance, and impactful change within their fields.
Sunil Sihaag, founder of Grisu Media Arts, emphasizes how these extraordinary journeys foster creativity, drive innovation, and empower future generations. His vision through Grisu Media Arts is to highlight stories that resonate with individuals across various sectors and help them grow.
Ayush Gupta, co-founder of Anannt Oorja Safar, is the world’s youngest Reiki healer, celebrity tarot card reader, and numerologist. A passionate spiritual healer, Ayush is dedicated to spreading the benefits of yoga and Reiki. His work spans various countries and underserved communities, where he conducts transformative sessions to enhance mental clarity and emotional healing. His retreats blend traditional practices with modern spiritual tools, offering immersive experiences that foster personal growth and inner peace. Ayush’s commitment to spiritual well-being helps individuals connect deeply with themselves and the universe. Through workshops and personalized guidance, he empowers participants to harness their inner strength, reflecting a holistic approach to healing and community service. By facilitating connections among individuals, Ayush creates a supportive environment for spiritual growth. His organization, Anannt Oorja, has implemented meditation as a regular activity in Central Jail Indore and government schools in Dehradun. He has completed more than 20,000 tarot readings, all with 100% accuracy.
Raza Ur Rehman, Co-Founder and Managing Director of R&C Global Finance, is a prominent figure in corporate finance, known for his expertise in Real Estate Project Financing, Private Equity, and Debt Syndication. Under his leadership, R&C Global Finance has expanded into Distressed Asset Financing, IBC, SARFAESI, and cross-border financial transactions. His forward-thinking approach ensures tailored financial solutions for businesses, and his influence extends beyond the firm as a thought leader in financial strategy and innovation. He also emphasizes sustainable growth strategies, ensuring clients achieve long-term success while navigating financial complexities. His commitment to excellence continues to shape the global financial landscape. Raza Ur Rehman quotes, "Success in corporate finance lies in our ability to adapt and innovate. Together, let’s forge sustainable pathways that drive not only financial growth but also lasting impact."
Yogita Warde, an acclaimed author from Madhya Pradesh, is celebrated for her profound and impactful storytelling. Her works, such as Saahi & Sudheer (a love story), Diya (on societal norms), Postcard (about growth), and Cooker ki Seeti (a dive into Indian family life), resonate deeply with readers. She has garnered numerous accolades, including LitFest 2020's Author of the Year and the Tagore Commemorative Honouree Award 2021. Recently, she released a writer's guide, Book Writing Secrets for Beginners, and produced a play based on her book Cooker ki Seeti. Her writing style is evocative, often drawing readers into deeply personal and cultural narratives. Her works explore themes such as love, identity, societal norms, and the complexities of family life. She blends realism with emotional depth, making her stories relatable and thought-provoking for a wide audience.
Rima Rohra is a certified yoga teacher, energy healer, advanced sound bath facilitator, pranayama teacher, and Vipassana meditator. She empowers clients to elevate their prana and energy, guiding them to step into their highest selves.
Through individual sessions and group classes, Rima offers guidance in asana, sound baths, energy work, and tarot, ensuring a holistic approach to personal growth and transformation. She says, "You are your own oracle! What could ten minutes of daily sadhana do? Could your next goal be just a frequency away? Your sadhana can help you tap into any frequency you desire, breaking through abundance blockages one frequency at a time. You can harness the power of sound frequencies and energy healing to shift from mere survival to thriving."
Neelam Naseeb is the visionary founder of Mishi Blue Tarot & Therapy and MBM Crystals, where she offers transformative tarot readings and therapy sessions to clients worldwide. Her own journey of healing sparked a passion for spiritual guidance, leading her to explore the depths of tarot and philosophy. Neelam's latest venture, MBT SIRIUS – The Shining Star, focuses on training tarot coaches, creating a structured platform for learning tarot and its practical applications. She has also organized spiritual meetups in Mumbai and Hyderabad, with plans to expand globally. Neelam inspires aspiring women entrepreneurs with her mantra, “What stands in the way is the way,” embodying resilience and a commitment to personal growth.
Vandana Mehrotra is a multifaceted entrepreneur and the founder of Meteonic Innovations, Kanika Jewels, and Social Venture Solutions. As Co-Founder and Director of Meteonic, a Bangalore-based software consulting firm, she leverages her 19 years of expertise in IT and business to empower others, particularly women entrepreneurs. Her commitment to sustainable livelihoods is reflected in her mission to foster entrepreneurship. Vandana is also a prominent speaker and co-author of Awaken Your Divinity Within, a transformative book guiding readers toward self-discovery and purpose. Learn more about her initiatives at Meteonic Innovations.
Capt Kunal Narayan Uniyal is a pioneer in the maritime industry, shattering conventions and setting new benchmarks of excellence. A master mariner with decades of experience, he is also an acclaimed author, having published 18 books in 7 languages. His writing accolades span poetry and thought leadership in maritime literature, highlighting his diverse talents. Capt Uniyal is known for championing gender diversity by introducing specialized shipping programs for women and offering financial support to those in need. His visionary AI-based shipping startup, entirely Made in India, is revolutionizing the global maritime sector. He has received numerous awards for his contributions to maritime education and gender equality. Capt Uniyal’s unwavering dedication to innovation and inclusivity continues to inspire and lead the industry into the future.
Shuchi Batra, an emerging author and former poet, made a powerful debut with her romance novel You Belong with Me, exploring themes of love, loss, and second chances. The book soared to Amazon's top 10, thanks to her ability to create relatable characters and intricate emotional depth. With a strong social media presence and collaborations with award-winning poets and screenwriters, Shuchi has gained significant buzz and success. Her resonance with readers makes her an author to watch, as her journey promises even greater achievements.
Yusuf Bin Shaik is not just an accomplished Olympic medalist and bodybuilder but also a successful entrepreneur in the fitness industry. He founded Sky Fitness in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, where he offers personalized training programs to over 70 national athletes. His commitment to nurturing talent is evident in his mentoring of aspiring athletes through comprehensive online and offline coaching, focusing on competition preparation and physical conditioning. As a brand ambassador for top fitness supplements, Yusuf plays a vital role in promoting health and fitness across India, setting new standards in the industry.
Ritik Jain, who started his entrepreneurial journey at just 16, balanced his studies with building a business. Hailing from a small town, Ritik left college without informing his family to focus on his vision. Alongside co-founder Akhil Gupta, Ritik launched OnO Creators, originally a video editing agency which quickly grew into India's top influencer marketing firm in the finance space, managing over 100 creators. Now, with a monthly revenue of ₹5 crore and a company valuation exceeding ₹100 crore, Ritik continues to innovate through ventures like Darpan, a platform sharing success stories.
In conclusion, this compilation highlights the exceptional journeys of inspiring leaders across various fields, showcasing their dedication to innovation and social impact. Grisu Media Arts, under the leadership of founder Sunil Sihaag, collaborates with YOUx Talks e-magazine to amplify these voices and their transformative stories. Together, they pave the way for a future filled with creativity, empowerment, and opportunity, inspiring others to pursue their passions and make a difference in their communities.
(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)
